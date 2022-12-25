RI man arrested JFK Airport security finds gun parts inside peanut butter jars
BOSTON -- A New England traveler is getting a lump of coal after trying to sneak a gun past airport security.
Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson for the Northeast, said a Rhode Island man is facing charges after officers at New York's JFK Airport found disassembled gun parts hidden inside two peanut butter jars.
He was arrested by Port Authority Police.
His name has not been released.
