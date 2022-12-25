RI man arrested JFK Airport security finds gun parts inside peanut butter jars

BOSTON -- A New England traveler is getting a lump of coal after trying to sneak a gun past airport security.

Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson for the Northeast, said a Rhode Island man is facing charges after officers at New York's JFK Airport found disassembled gun parts hidden inside two peanut butter jars.

.@TSA officers at @JFKairport pulled disassembled gun parts that were concealed inside plastic wrap and stashed inside two peanut butter jars from a Rhode Island man's checked bag yesterday. He was arrested by @PANYNJ Police. He's also guaranteed to get a lump of coal from Santa. pic.twitter.com/R5hzvBhW7R — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) December 23, 2022

He was arrested by Port Authority Police.

His name has not been released.