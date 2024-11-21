$250,000 worth of jewelry stolen from high-end Boston spa, police search for suspect

BOSTON - Boston police are investigating the theft of $250,000 worth of jewelry from a locker at a high end spa and salon in Copley Square Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the G20 spa and salon on Exeter Street at around 2:30 p.m. A client told police she put a diamond tennis bracelet worth $100,000, and a wedding band and engagement ring each worth $75,000 inside a zipped pocket in her purse, locked the locker and went for her treatment, only to find it all gone when she returned.

"It's very secure, I never felt that something like that can happen," said employee Linda Vaquari, who has worked at the business for 24 years. She said the lockers each have their own unique lock. "The locker, how it's set up, you put your stuff there and they make their own code, so nobody can have that code, nobody can figure out."

Surveillance photos of woman

Police have secured surveillance photos of a woman who apparently did figure it out and hope the public can help identify her.

"It's just such a small space and to have someone going in there just making such a large jewelry theft is kind of crazy," said Kristen Erickson, who lives nearby.

The salon accepts walk-in clients, but employees insist no one can just wander around the business once they're inside.

"The front desk, the way it's set up, is right at the front door, so nobody can walk around without making an appointment, making sure they have a credit card there and everything," said Vaquari.

It's left many questioning not just the amount locked away, but how the theft of it all could go undetected so easily.

"It seems like a lot of jewelry to take without being noticed," said Mo Dasai, who works next door to the salon.

"I don't know how this happened, who can get in and find out whatever the security codes are there. So for me, it's very suspicious, " said Vaquari.