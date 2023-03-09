Report: Jets optimistic that they're "on the brink" of landing Aaron Rodgers

BOSTON -- A seismic shift could be coming to the AFC East in the form of Aaron Rodgers. And the Jets think it's happening.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Jets are optimistic that they're "on the brink" of acquiring Rodgers, after the team met with Rodgers this week in California.

"While optimism existed before the California meeting, Woody Johnson felt it was important to meet in person, sources said. Johnson left the meeting excited and satisfied about the potential match," Russini tweeted. "As the Jets internally are working under an optimism that this will happen, the Jets and the Packers remain engaged in conversations about compensation and contract, sources said. Those conversations already started before the meeting."

Rodgers, 39, was the NFL's MVP in both 2020 and 2021. Though his numbers dipped last year, he still threw for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Jets' three quarterbacks combined for 15 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

The Jets boasted the fourth-ranked defense in the NFL but they failed to score more than 17 points 10 times last season, going 1-9 in those games. The Jets finished the year with a 7-10 record, but they beat the Bills and Dolphins once each and lost four division games by an average of 6.25 points.

The Jets organization clearly had reason to believe Rodgers could be a huge asset, and after meeting with him, they now feel they can get the deal done.