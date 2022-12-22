Watch CBS News
Jeter Downs reportedly claimed by Washington Nationals

BOSTON -- The Red Sox lost faith in Jeter Downs and designated the prospect for assignment last week. On Thursday, another team decided to take a look at the infielder. 

The Washington Nationals have claimed Downs, according to Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post. It will be his fourth franchise since being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 2017.

Downs arrived in Boston in 2020 along with Alex Verdugo and Connor Wong, the package that the Red Sox received from the Dodgers in exchange for Mookie Betts and David Price. Once viewed as a key piece of the Betts return, Downs was never able to get going above Double-A while with the Red Sox.

He never hit above .200 during either of his two stints in Triple-A, and went just 6-for-49 with 21 plate appearances for Boston at the Major League level. Across all levels with the Dodgers and Red Sox organizations, Downs has hit just .235 with a .331 OBP.

Downs was designated for assignment by Boston last week to make room Masataka Yoshida on the team's 40-man roster. Now the Washington Nationals will take a look at the once-promising prospect.

December 22, 2022

