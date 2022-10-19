Jerry Jones had some fiery words for Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting

BOSTON -- NFL owners met in New York on Tuesday and voted in favor of opening up contract negotiations with commissioner Roger Goodell. But before that vote, two of the most prominent and powerful owners -- Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft -- had a pretty heated exchange.

According to ESPN, Jones was the only owner to vote against letting the compensation committee open new contract talks with Goodell. Before the vote, the Cowboys owner had a fiery message for his counterpart from New England.

Jones apparently told Kraft, "Don't f--- with me."

When Kraft asked for a little clarification with an "Excuse me?," Jones took things down a notch.

"Don't mess with me," Jones replied.

ESPN's sources "denied Jones' outburst was connected to any lingering animosity between Kraft and Jones." But it's interesting that two of the most powerful men in the league would have such an exchange over the future of the league's commissioner.

Jones has long been an opponent of Goodell's extensions, though it's not really about Goodell himself. Jones' beef is with the way that Goodell is compensated, as he believes that the commish's contract should be mostly bonus-based instead of mostly salaried.

Based on the 31-1 vote in favor of Goodell, the rest of the NFL owners don't agree with Jones. But it would appear that only one of them drew the fury of the Cowboys owner on Tuesday.