"It's very surreal": Jerod Mayo's family joins him at Gillette for introduction as head coach

Jerod Mayo's family excited to watch him become Patriots' new head coach

FOXBORO - As the New England Patriots usher in a new era and introducing a new head coach, four little ones know Jerod Mayo simply as "dad."

"I was really excited," exclaimed Chylo Mayo, the new head coach's youngest daughter.

Mayo's no stranger to Foxboro, elevating from a Patriots rookie to now shaping the future of the team – a role Mayo's wife, Chantel, told WBZ TV that he's destined and ready for.

"Honestly for my entire family, it's very surreal. It's a surreal feeling," she explained. "To see him drafted here, play here, retire then coach and end up back here as head coach is unreal. Especially knowing how great of a coach Bill Belichick is."

While of the questions Wednesday revolved around the future of the coaching staff and NFL draft picks, one topic that Jerod Mayo said he could talk endlessly about was his family. They had a front row seat to his success.

"He's a fun dad," his daughter Chyanne said. "He plays games with us and watches movies and takes care of us a lot."

The father of four showed more enthusiasm and personality compared to his predecessor, and his daughters definitely aren't afraid of the spotlight either.

His daughter Chya stole the show in 2015 at the Super Bowl Media Day – going viral for her outgoing and bubbly personality, proudly telling her audience, "This is the best day of my life!"

Fast forward to 2024, it's certainly a memorable day for the Mayos as they embark on a new journey at Foxboro.

"He's a head coach now and he worked really hard to get here," Chyanne Mayo said.