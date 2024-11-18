Jerod Mayo denies report that Krafts sought outside help for Drake Maye's development

Too many little things hurt the Patriots in a big way in Sunday's loss to the Rams

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo fired back at a report that team owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft went outside the organization asking for the best way to develop rookie quarterback Drake Maye. During his Monday morning interview on WEEI, Mayo said that report is entirely false.

Mayo shot down the report from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, who said last week that the Krafts had asked around "on the right way to handle a young quarterback and how they're going to do that going forward." Breer clarified that this happened in recent weeks.

Mayo outright denied those reports during his chat with The Greg Hill Show on WEEI.

"All those reports are false. None of those reports are true," Mayo said adamantly.

Jerod Mayo denies Patriots have sought outside help to develop Drake Maye

Breer said that the Patriots were asking around to help with Maye's development to avoid a repeat of the Mac Jones fiasco in New England. While it's good that Maye's development is priority No. 1 for the Patriots, seeking outside help would be quite the indictment on Mayo and his staff.

Mayo wouldn't even let Hill finish his question about Breer's report, cutting him off to point to Maye's development over the first six starts of his career. While Maye has had his share of mistakes, just about everyone will agree the 22-year-old has made incredible strides from where he was in training camp.

"Yet we sit here and say, 'He's developing at a good trajectory,'" said Mayo. "Can we all agree on that?"

Everyone agreed, and Mayo continued to push back at Breer's report. He also backed offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt for his work with Maye this season.

"It's almost like talking out of both sides of our mouths," said Mayo. "Like, we're sitting here saying, like, 'He's developing great.' And then to sit here and the story come out that people are asking around how to develop a quarterback.

"I will take all the shots and all that stuff in regards to our record, our team, our development. That's fine, and that's part of being a head coach," continued Mayo. "The one thing that being a head coach -- I need to make sure I do a good job protecting our coordinators, our coaches, and also the players on the field. And so when you hear one person, 'Oh, Drake's not developing.' Another person, 'Oh, well Drake's had great plays.' Like, who do you think's responsible for that? It's Alex Van Pelt. He's responsible for that.

"And so why even call around to ask how to develop a quarterback? Yet everyone in the New England area -- you just said Sean McVay, included on the West Coast -- is like, 'Hey, this guy's developing at a good rate, and he's going to be a good football player in this league.' That to me is the frustrating piece of it," concluded Mayo.

Mayo added that he has an open line of communication with the Krafts and continued to say that Breer's report is false. He also doesn't take it as a shot at himself.

"I don't look at it as a shot towards me. Look, I have a good relationship with ownership. I have a good relationship with our coaches. Unnamed sources and all that stuff - I mean, is what it is," said Mayo.

Jerod Mayo praises development of Drake Maye

Rams head coach Sean McVay was the latest NFL head coach to praise Maye's play, calling the QB a "stud" following Sunday's 28-22 win over New England. Maye was 30-of-40 for a career-best 282 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw an interception on his last throw to seal the win for the Rams.

While the Patriots haven't been able to win much with Maye at quarterback, dropping to 3-8 on the season with Sunday's loss, Mayo has liked what he's seen out of his rookie QB.

"I feel good about the trajectory that he's going on," said Mayo. "I would also say as people continue to be excited -- which it is exciting to have a quarterback go out there and play like that -- we need to continue to manage our expectations and realize that he is a rookie quarterback. And hopefully he continues on this trajectory, because that will help us become a good football team."

Mayo was pretty fired up while shooting down Breer's report on Monday. But he used it as an opportunity to pump up his offensive coaching staff and continue to praise Maye for his play on the field and growth in the locker room.

