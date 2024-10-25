Jerod Mayo sounded like Bill Belichick as he spent several minutes pumping up the Jets

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo sounded a lot like Bill Belichick on Friday morning, as he spent two-and-a-half minutes pumping up the New York Jets ahead of their showdown at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Mayo has been criticized for saying too much to the media in his first year on the job. He still said a lot on Friday morning, but in true Belichick fashion, he kicked off his press conference by praising the team's upcoming opponent.

It wasn't quite as lengthy as Belichick's old Friday filibusters, but Mayo gave a pretty good effort.

Jerod Mayo channels inner-Belichick to discuss Jets

Before anyone could ask a question on Friday, Mayo poured a lot of praise on the New York Jets. This was much different than Mayo's other Friday pressers this season, but with the team losers of six straight, the head coach is willing to try just about anything.

Mayo gave plenty of love to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Breece Hall, receiver DaVante Adams, and edge rushers Haason Reddick and Quinnen Williams. For good measure, he even discussed New York's special teams.

"Excited for another opportunity to go out on the practice field and get better. We have a huge challenge in front of us in the Jets, and really, it starts with the quarterback," Mayo said. He's done it for a long time, one of those guys that he's played at a high level for an extended time and can really do it all. He can move outside the pocket, he can make all the throws. He's a very difficult challenge defensively to try to contain.

"I would also say the backs. We'll start with Hall, just one of those guys whether you're talking the pass game or run game, he's a very explosive player. One thing I told the guys is we're all at the point of attack when this guy gets the ball in his hands, whether they throw it to him or it's a handoff," said Mayo. "And those guys up front for the Jets definitely work hand in hand and do a good job moving people off the ball.

"And obviously, look, they have some good receivers as well. Anytime you add a piece to the puzzle in Adams, a Hall of Fame player, it's a problem," continued Mayo, barely missing a beat. "So they present a bunch of different problems for our defense and we have to make sure that we're all on the same page. We always talk about marrying up the rush with the coverage, and also in the run game making sure we're in our the right alignments and all hats to the ball.

"Defensively, for those guys, very disruptive group and will probably more disruptive with the addition on the edge," Mayo said of Reddick, who is set to make his Jets debut this weekend. "They have some great edge players. Really, No. 95 (Williams) is a problem. You can't let him go out there and get started. He's definitely a game-wrecker. I've been a huge fan of his for a really long time. He's one of those guys as you watch film, he continues to pop off the film.

"They have a bunch of good players, obviously dealing with injury situations on the back end, but all teams at this point are dealing with injuries. But that being said, they have guys that are ready to step in and guys that have played for a long time. Jalen Mills being one of those guys expected to show up," Mayo said of the former New England defensive back.

"And then special teams is always one of those things, we expect to show up and play tough and they take a lot of pride in their special teams. The kicker (Greg Zuerlein) has been doing it a long time, [punter Thomas] Morstead, all those guys have been very productive in this league for a long time," Mayo said.

"We have to have a good day today and then really it comes down to winning the game on Sunday," Mayo added, turning focus back onto his 1-6 football team. "That's what we need as a team and that's what we expect every time we step foot on the field."

All that was missing from Mayo's Belichick impression were a few grunts and nasal snorts. Belichick hasn't had many nice things to say about Mayo or the Patriots this week, but Mayo's lengthy rundown of what makes the Jets great would make Belichick proud.

Of course, given all that has gone on inside Gillette Stadium this week, Mayo was hit with a few tough questions as well.

Mayo on issues with Patriots wide receivers

New England receivers seem to be the most disgruntled bunch on the roster. DeMario Douglas complained about his lack of targets early in the season, and rookie Ja'Lynn Polk and second-year receiver Kashon Boutte have done the same in recent weeks. This week, veteran Kendrick Bourne went on about the lack of commitment from the group away from the field, and K.J. Osborn made it sound like he wants out of town on Wednesday.

Mayo was asked about each of those to some extent on Friday. But just because he was asked didn't mean Mayo had to answer.

Asked if Osborn wants a trade out of New England, Mayo sidestepped the question.

"I've had conversations with all the players about a lot of different things. What I will say is he's on the team now, and I look forward to having him out there on Sunday," Mayo said of Osborn.

Mayo said that Bourne's critique on fellow receivers not having the best focus -- and not being on their best behavior -- during the team's trip to London was "taken out of context."

"Those guys did a good job traveling and adjusting to the time difference," said Mayo.

As for Baker, who has been a healthy scratch the last two games, Mayo said the fourth-round pick has fallen victim to a numbers game and expects to see him on the field soon.

"Not only is he going to be a good receiver, but he's one of those guys who loves football," Mayo said of Baker. "He has to continue to improve on special teams, but there will be a time when he'll be on the field. He'll be a good player for us."

Mayo also made it sound like Tyquan Thornton will be active on Sunday after he was a healthy scratch each of the last two weeks.

"Tyquan has done a good job in practice and I'm looking forward to seeing him in the game," said Mayo. "He will be at the game. He's had a great week of practice. Hopefully it translates."

Mayo on Patriots team meeting

The Patriots held a team meeting on Thursday where injured captain Ja'Whaun Bentley emphasized that everyone has to do more on and off the field. Egos need to be checked, and everyone has to focus on what's best for the team -- not just themselves.

"That's always the message, especially when you sit here with our record right now," Mayo said of Thursday's team meeting. "We have to figure out ways to get better. We have a good team coming in, and we have to have good energy and we all have to be on the same page in all three phases."

Mayo said the Patriots were a "soft football team" after last week's loss in London, though he said Monday that he meant they were playing soft.

"My job is always to challenge these guys and always show them what it is. What I will say is we've had a good week of practice," Mayo said. "We've had good weeks of practice. Now it just has to show up on Sunday."

