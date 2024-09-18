Jeremy Swayman not listed on Bruins' training camp roster

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins begin training camp on Wednesday, but it looks like they'll do so without Jeremy Swayman. At least for now.

With no contract reached between the goaltender and the team, Swayman was not listed on the training camp roster that Boston released Tuesday evening.

Swayman, a restricted free agent, has been engaged in contract talks with the Bruins all summer. But the two sides remain at an impasse as of Wednesday morning, so Swayman will begin camp on the "Reserve" list on the Boston roster.

The Bruins traded Linus Ullmark over the offseason with the intentions of signing Swayman long term to be the team's No. 1 goalie. He started 44 games during the regular season in 2023-24 and turned in a 25-10-8 record with a .916 save percentage and a 2.53 goals against average. He started 12 of Boston's 13 postseason games, going 6-6 with a stellar .933 save percentage and a 2.15 GAA.

Boston players won't skate or speak to the media on Wednesday, but Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and head coach Jim Montgomery will talk with reporters at noon. We'll see if they have an update -- or maybe even an announcement -- on the matter at that point. But for now, Swayman remains unsigned.

What is Swayman seeking in free agency -- and what are the Bruins offering?

After a contentious arbitration hearing last year, Swayman made $3.475 million for the 2023-24 season. He is seeking a sizable raise going forward.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on his "32 Thoughts" podcast earlier this month, Swayman was looking to make the $9.5 million per season that defenseman Charlie McAvoy received on the eight-year, $76 million extension he signed with Boston in 2021.

Friedman said the Bruins were hoping to sign Swayman to a deal worth around $6-6.5 million per year, so there was a sizable gap at the time of that reporting. Friedman added that there was an eight-year deal on the table from Boston at one point, but that may no longer be the case.

Is there a deadline for Swayman and the Bruins to get a deal done?

Per the NHL's collective bargaining agreement, the Bruins and Swayman have until Dec. 1 to reach a deal or Swayman will be ineligible to play for the rest of the season.

Who will play goalie for the Bruins in training camp without Swayman?

The Bruins acquired goalie Joonas Korpisalo in the Ullmark trade with Ottawa, but he's coming off a horrendous season where he had an .890 save percentage and a 3.27 GAA for the Senators. Boston also has Brandon Bussi on the roster, who was 23-10-5 for the Providence Bruins last season but has no NHL experience.