Defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms reportedly re-signing with Patriots

FOXBORO -- New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has retained his first player from New England's 53-man roster. Defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. is reportedly re-signing with the team, according to his agency.

Pharms is reportedly rejoining the Patriots on a two-year deal that includes a $100,000 signing bonus and has $250,000 in guaranteed money, according to ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss.

Who is Jeremiah Pharms Jr.?

Pharms, 28, took an unlikely path to the NFL, one that brought the defensive lineman through three different colleges -- Sacramento College, Delta Junior College, and Friends University. After going undrafted, Pharms played in the Champions Indoor Football League and in the USFL before he finally made it to the NFL.

He first joined the Patriots in 2022, with Pharms signing on to the practice squad. He saw action in 12 games during the 2023 season, but only played 11 percent of the team's defensive snaps that year.

Pharms made a big jump in 2024 when he played in 16 games for the Patriots, including five starts along the defensive line. He played 457 snaps on defense and another 101 on special teams, and finished the year with 33 tackles, a pair of sacks, and five QB hits.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive lineman was set to be an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason, which would have locked him in on a one-year deal on a low-cost contract. But the Patriots clearly like what Pharms has to offer, and gave him a multi-year deal to remain in New England on Vrabel's defense.

Patriots 2025 free agents

New England has a few pending free agents along the defensive line this offseason, with captain Deatrich Wise and Daniel Ekuale set to hit the market. Linebackers Christian Elliss and Oshane Ximines are also set to become free agents, along with veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones.