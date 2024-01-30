Watch CBS News
14-year-old girl stabbed inside Jeremiah Burke High School in Boston

DORCHESTER – A teenage girl was hospitalized Tuesday morning after she was stabbed at Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the school on Washington Street.

A spokesperson for Boston Public Schools said a 15-year-old girl stabbed the 14-year-old with a knife inside the school.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a stab wound but is expected to survive.

The 15-year-old girl was taken into custody.

Head of school Amilear Silva said in a letter to families that this was an isolated incident between the two students. Silva said the school was placed into "safe mode" for about 35 minutes.

"Burke High School, like all schools in the Boston Public Schools, focuses on fostering a safe environment for every member of our community. Our district crisis response team, led by our district social worker, will be on site today and over the next few days to support our community," Silva told families. "We know incidents like this can cause many to feel anxious, but I want to reassure all members of the Burke High School Community this was an isolated incident between two students, and that we will take every step necessary to ensure that our students feel safe and welcomed. We will continue to fulfill our commitment to safety every day in every school."

No further details are currently available.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 12:25 PM EST

