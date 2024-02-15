Watch CBS News
Jennifer Lopez announces Boston concert date for "This Is Me ... Now" tour

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Jennifer Lopez will be putting on a show in Boston this summer. J-Lo announced that she'll perform at the TD Garden on Aug. 7 as part of her "This Is Me ... Now" tour. 

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Feb. 23. 

Lopez told Entertainment Tonight recently that her new album is inspired by husband Ben Affleck, who grew up in Cambridge. Lopez is also releasing a musical and documentary this month featuring Affleck. The pair were engaged two decades ago before calling it off, but reconnected and tied the knot in 2022.

"When Ben and I got back together, it was just like, 'I want to make music again, I want to get back in the studio,'" she said. "I was very, very inspired."

There's no word yet if Lopez will bring the "DunKings" with her. She starred in a Super Bowl ad for Dunkin' along with Affleck, Matt Damon and Tom Brady. 

Other concerts planned at the TD Garden this year include Usher, Justin Timberlake, Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, Tim McGraw and Janet Jackson. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 10:18 AM EST

