Justin Timberlake bringing first tour in 5 years to Boston

BOSTON - Justin Timberlake is back in the spotlight with his first tour in five years, and he'll be making a stop in Boston this summer.

"The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" comes to the TD Garden on June 29. Tickets go on sale to the public next Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more ticket information.

The former NSYNC member is teasing his first new album "Everything I Thought It Was" and has released a new single called "Selfish." His North American tour kicks off in Vancouver, Canada on April 29.

Timberlake is also planning a free concert in New York City on Wednesday and will host "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

The "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer last released an album in 2018 - "Man of the Woods." It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200.

Other big names planning concerts at the TD Garden this year include Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, Tim McGraw and Janet Jackson.