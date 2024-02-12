Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, Matt Damon star in Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial

BOSTON – The Patriots may not have been in the Super Bowl, but New England was on full display with a star-studded Dunkin' commercial starring Tom Brady, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and others.

Social media was buzzing during the ad, which aired during the Kansas City Chiefs' overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Chill. We’re naming a drink after them.



Head to Dunkin’ and try the new DunKings Iced Coffee TOMORROW 2/12 👑 pic.twitter.com/wk4dlzatJO — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 12, 2024

During the ad, Affleck seeks to become a popstar and crashes wife Jennifer Lopez's recording studio alongside bandmates Damon and Brady.

The group calls itself "The DunKings" and wears bright Dunkin'-themed tracksuits bearing the name.

"Touchdown Tommy on them keys!" Affleck announces to the room as the performance gets underway. When the song wraps up, Damon reluctantly says "How do you like them … donuts?" in a nod to his famous "Good Will Hunting" line.

As the DunKings leave the studio, Lopez tells Brady that "You can stay."

According to Dunkin', DunKing tracksuits will be on sale Monday at noon.