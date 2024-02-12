Usher tickets go on sale for 2 Boston concerts

Breaking down Usher's Super Bowl halftime performance Breaking down Usher's Super Bowl halftime performance 06:27

BOSTON - Tickets to see Usher at Boston's TD Garden went on sale Monday, one day after his thrilling performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

The superstar singer will play two concerts in Boston on Aug. 27 and Aug 28. The cheapest tickets were going for about $100 on Ticketmaster Monday morning.

The "Past Present Future" tour of North America kicks off Aug. 16 in Atlanta.

Tickets are ON SALE NOW for USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE at TD Garden on Aug. 27 & 28! Grab yours today.🙌🏾



🎟️: https://t.co/nmqwol3svI pic.twitter.com/treSBJrz1H — TD Garden (@tdgarden) February 12, 2024

Usher has not said yet if any special guests will be joining him on the tour, but there was plenty of star power on stage Sunday night as he played some of his greatest hits. Alicia Keys joined him for a duet of "My Boo," H.E.R. played her electric guitar and Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am also made a guest appearance for the dance hit "OMG." Lil Jon and Ludcaris showed up for the grand finale - the 2004 hit "Yeah!"

Other big names coming to the TD Garden this year include Justin Timberlake, Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, Tim McGraw and Janet Jackson.