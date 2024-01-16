Janet Jackson announces Boston concert with special guest Nelly

BOSTON - Janet Jackson is coming back to Massachusetts this summer, and this time she's bringing Nelly.

The Grammy-winning singer and dancer is set to bring her "Together Again" tour to the TD Garden in Boston on June 28. Hip-hop star Nelly will be the guest star at all tour dates. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The tour will celebrate a half-century in the entertainment industry for the 57-year-old Jackson. It will also mark album milestones like 35 years of "Rhythm Nation," 30 years of "janet" and 25 years of "The Velvet Rope," her representatives say.

Jackson was in the state last May for a concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield.

Her 2023 tour was slightly disrupted by the Boston Celtics' playoff run. It took the C's longer than expected to finish off the Atlanta Hawks in their playoff series, forcing Jackson to delay one of her Atlanta concerts by a day. There should be no basketball-related conflicts this year, as the NBA Finals is scheduled to be completed five days before the show.