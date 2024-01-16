Watch CBS News
Local News

Janet Jackson announces Boston concert with special guest Nelly

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - Janet Jackson is coming back to Massachusetts this summer, and this time she's bringing Nelly.

The Grammy-winning singer and dancer is set to bring her "Together Again" tour to the TD Garden in Boston on June 28. Hip-hop star Nelly will be the guest star at all tour dates. Tickets go on sale Friday. 

The tour will celebrate a half-century in the entertainment industry for the 57-year-old Jackson. It will also mark album milestones like 35 years of "Rhythm Nation," 30 years of "janet" and 25 years of "The Velvet Rope," her representatives say.

Jackson was in the state last May for a concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. 

Her 2023 tour was slightly disrupted by the Boston Celtics' playoff run. It took the C's longer than expected to finish off the Atlanta Hawks in their playoff series, forcing Jackson to delay one of her Atlanta concerts by a day. There should be no basketball-related conflicts this year, as the NBA Finals is scheduled to be completed five days before the show.

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 12:06 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.