Boston Police identify person of interest in Jean McGuire stabbing

BOSTON – Boston Police say they have identified a person of interest in the stabbing of 91-year-old civil rights pioneer Jean McGuire in Franklin Park last week.

McGuire was stabbed October 11 while walking her dog on a path near Seaver Street.

Police released photos of a person of interest Wednesday, looking for help from the public. Investigators said Thursday afternoon they had identified the person, but did not release his name and said no arrests have been made.

McGuire was the first Black woman elected to the Boston School Committee and a former director of the METCO desegregation program.

She was released from the hospital Tuesday. In an exclusive interview with WBZ-TV Wednesday, McGuire said self-defense training helped her fight off her attacker.