JD Vance speaks at New Hampshire rally 2 days before Election Day

JD Vance says "we're going to turn New Hampshire red" at Derry rally

By SAMANTHA CHANEY

DERRY, N.H. - Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance held a rally in New Hampshire Sunday, just two days before Election Day.

Hopes to turn New Hampshire red

Supporters filed into the New England Sports Center Sunday evening to hear Vance speak in New Hampshire for the first time since he got the vice presidential nomination.

"I believe that in two days, we're going to turn New Hampshire red and make Donald Trump the next president of the United States," Vance told the crowd. "What we're doing is expanding the map."

While eyes across America are focused on the battleground states, the Trump-Vance campaign is hoping to take New Hampshire on Tuesday, despite the fact that President Joe Biden won the Granite State in the 2020 election.

"We have seen for the last four years the incredible failures of Kamala Harris' governance and the way it has affected people in this great state," said Vance.

In Nashua, Democratic voters said they disagree with Vance's messaging.

"We are deeply worried about the threat Donald Trump and JD Vance pose to our country," said New Hampshire State Sen. Cindy Rosenwald.

UNH poll: Kamala in lead

A new poll from the University of New Hampshire last week showed 51% of voters in New Hampshire said they plan to or already have voted for Vice President Kamala Harris. Forty-six percent said they're voting for Trump. Despite Harris' five-point lead, supporters at Vance's rally said they have faith.

"I think this year, we have a really good chance of flipping," said one of the rally's attendees.

The last day New Hampshire voters can cast an early absentee ballot in person is Monday. Otherwise, they can vote at the polls on Tuesday.