Jayson Tatum reportedly signs supermax with Celtics, becomes highest-paid player in NBA

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum is not only an NBA champion, but the Celtics' star may now be the highest paid player in the NBA.

Tatum has reportedly signed his supermax extension with the Boston Celtics, which will pay him nearly $315 million over the next five seasons. It would be the richest contract in NBA history, surpassing the deal that Jaylen Brown signed with Boston last offseason.

It makes for an expensive price tag for Celtics ownership, but one they'll happily pay if it keeps resulting in banners. The Celtics would now have their top two players signed for the long run, as the team looks to embark on a dynastic run after winning a championship in 2024.

In addition to Tatum and Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Payton Pritchard are all signed for next season and beyond. Derrick White is also signed through the 2024-25 season and is eligible for a four-year extension with the team this summer.

As for Tatum, he was eligible for a supermax extension after earning All-NBA First Team honors for the third straight season in 2023-24. His overall numbers dipped as Tatum (and others on the roster) sacrificed personal stats for the betterment of the team, but he still averaged 26.9 points off 47 percent shooting to go with 8.1 rebounds and a career-best 4.9 assists per game.

Tatum's all-around game was on display throughout Boston's postseason run, as he led the team in points (25.0), rebounds (9.7) and assists (6.3) per game in the playoffs. Though he struggled to shoot efficiently, Tatum's ball movement got everyone on the Celtics involved in the offense and kept opposing defenses guessing. Tatum also played some excellent defense throughout the postseason, as he continues to grow on that end of the floor.

Tatum will now get to enjoy life as the NBA's highest-paid player, at least until the next round of supermax contracts are signed next offseason.