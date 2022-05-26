Is something up with Jayson Tatum's shoulder?

BOSTON -- Something is up with Jayson Tatum. He had a horrid start to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat, and the Celtics' star may be dealing with a shoulder injury.

It's the playoffs, so no one is completely healthy. But Tatum was clearly bothered by his right shoulder in the early goings of Game 5.

Tatum grabbed the shoulder early in the game after being bumped by Kyle Lowry, the same shoulder that he suffered a stinger in late in Game 3. He grabbed the shoulder again after he was whistled for an offensive foul on a drive to the hoop late in the second quarter.

He was slow to get off the floor after running into a sea of Heat players, and then rubbed his shoulder and wrist as he made his way to the bench, where he received some treatment.

Tatum hit just one shot in the first half of Game 5, going 1-for-9 from the floor for four points. He front-rimmed most of his misses and looked like he was either grabbing his shoulder or flexing his hand and fingers after most possessions.

But ESPN reported that Tatum received no treatment on his shoulder at halftime.

Tatum still managed to make an impact on the game with five assists, but the Celtics need him to score in the low-scoring game. Boston trailed 42-37 at halftime.