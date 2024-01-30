Jayson Tatum has the second-best selling jersey in the NBA

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum is a pretty popular guy in the NBA, which was clear last week when he was voted as an All-Star Game starter. It turns out, a lot of fans are also buying his Celtics jersey this season.

The NBA released its list of the top-selling jerseys so far this season, and Tatum is no zero when it comes to sales. The Celtics star sits in the No. 2 spot behind Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Tatum ranked ahead of LeBron James, rookie sensation Victor Wembenyama, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who round out the top five. That honor was not lost on Tatum, who reacted to the news on X.

"Wow this is crazy to me," Tatum posted.

Tatum ranked No. 6 in NBA jersey sales at this point last season.

It should come as no surprise that his popularity among NBA fans is rising. He's the best player on the NBA's best team, averaging 26.9 points off 47/36/81 shooting splits to go with 8.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Tatum was named to his fifth-straight All-Star Game last week when fans voted him in as a starter.