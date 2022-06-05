Jayson Tatum arrives for Game 2 in jacket honoring Kobe, Michael Jordan

BOSTON --Jayson Tatum's pre-game outfit is once again getting a lot of attention ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Ahead of Game 1, it was Tatum's fashionable blazer that turned heads. Ahead of Game 2, Tatum used his threads to honor a pair of NBA legends: Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Tatum arrived to Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday sporting a jacket that paid homage to the two legends. One side features a picture of Bryant posing with the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The other side has Jordan smoking a cigar while holding up three fingers, signaling Chicago's NBA championship three-peat.

Jayson Tatum arrived paying homage to Kobe and MJ🙌 pic.twitter.com/DeSw0CyD7h — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 5, 2022

Pretty snazzy jacket for the Celtics 24-year-old star.

Tatum was rocking a T-shirt with that famous image of Jordan when he arrived for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. (Along with pants that featured Jordan and Bryant going 1-on-1 against each other.) That outfit brought him some good mojo for Game 4, too. After scoring just 10 points in a Game 3 loss to the Heat, Tatum dropped 31 points off 8-for-16 shooting in a Boston win in Game 4.

On Sunday night, Tatum will be looking to shake off a rough shooting performance from Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He finished the game with just 12 points off 3-for-17 shooting, but dished out 13 assists in the 120-108 Boston victory.

Tatum channeled his inner-Kobe Bryant at Boston's practice on Saturday, sporting the same look that Bryant wore during his workout with the Celtics back in 1996.

Jayson Tatum is dressed for practice exactly like Kobe was for his Celtics workout. pic.twitter.com/AEx3NFuGul — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) June 4, 2022

Tatum has been excellent at bouncing back after lackluster scoring nights this postseason, and he's looking for a little inspiration from a pair of basketball legends to break out in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.