Watch CBS News
Sports

Jayson Tatum arrives in style for Game 1 of NBA Finals

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

How can Celtics beat Warriors? Defense, defense, defense
How can Celtics beat Warriors? Defense, defense, defense 03:57

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum has been dreaming of playing in the NBA Finals for his whole life. He made sure to dress for the occasion.

The 24-year-old Celtics superstar showed up to Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night sporting a rather fashionable half-pinstriped blazer, featuring a pink shoulder, some leopard print cuffs, and an eye-catching right lapel.  

Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum arrives for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The fashion choice was bold enough to draw the attention of GQ Sports.

A day before Game 1, Tatum spoke of the "surreal" dream that he's living by playing in the Finals.

"I just kind of revert it back to being a kid, watching the Finals every year growing up," Tatum said. "Every kid can imagine themselves being in the NBA and being in the Finals, but actually living out your dream in real time is a surreal feeling. Sometimes you've gotta pinch yourself, right? I walk in, I see this backdrop and it's like, damn, I am in the Finals. So I'm just trying to take all this in and just enjoy the moment."

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 7:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.