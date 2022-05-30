Jayson Tatum texted late Kobe Bryant before leading Celtics to Game 7 win while sporting No. 24 armband

BOSTON – Jayson Tatum sported a purple and gold No. 24 armband in honor of Kobe Bryant on Sunday as he helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals with a Game 7 win over the Miami Heat.

Tatum said Bryant was his favorite player, and the two became close as they worked out on several occasions before the Lakers great was killed during a helicopter crash in 2020.

"Game 7. Everybody knows how much he means to me. My idol and my favorite player. Just to have something to show him in the biggest game of my career so far. And it worked out," Tatum said after the game.

Jayson Tatum wearing a No. 24 armband in honor of Kobe Bryant. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

After the game, Tatum posted several celebratory photos on Instagram. He also shared a text message he sent to Bryant's phone before the game.

"I got you today," the message read.

Tatum scored 26 points and notched 10 rebounds as he was awarded the first Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy.