Jayson Tatum named Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP

BOSTON -- It's only fitting that the first winner of the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP Award went to a Celtics player. Jayson Tatum took home the honors Sunday night after Boston dispatched the Heat with a Game 7 victory in Miami.

Tatum came up big in Sunday night's Game 7 win, putting up 26 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists in Boston's 100-96 victory over the Heat. Tatum averaged 25 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the series.

"A guy that has carried us throughout the season. A lot has been put on his shoulders and he delivered," Ime Udoka said of Tatum after Boston's Game 7 win. "He had a 26 point night and that's kind of standard for him. He knows a lot is relied upon him. He's the head of the snake.

"All the accolades he is getting are well-deserved," Udoka added. "He's only 24 and hasn't even touched his ceiling. Not even close to that."

The Celtics also won the newly redesigned Bob Cousy Trophy as Eastern Conference Champs. Now someone on Boston will look to win the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award when the C's take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.