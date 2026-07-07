"It's weird": Jayson Tatum speaks for first time about Jaylen Brown trade

For the first time, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is publicly talking about his partner of nine years, Jaylen Brown, being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Dynamic duo, "The Jays" meant a lot to fans and this city and now they're broken up, which he admits is tough.

"To be honest it's weird. It's weird. You know, you play on a team with a guy for nine years who I was fortunate enough to go to the finals with twice and win a championship and push each other to be the players that we are today," said Tatum. "The NBA is an incredible business, an incredible job but there are some downsides to the business we're in and moments like this, you feel like you're going to be on a team with somebody because that's all you know and then it's just like one day you find out that they're no longer on your team anymore and we're all human and we feel those emotions."

Tatum's talk with his young fans was through the lens of his favorite role: being Deuce and Dylan's dad at an event for his new book: "Baby Dunks-A-Lot: The Day the Basketballs Stopped Bouncing."

The Silver Unicorn Bookstore and Newtonville Books hosted the event Tuesday night at the Newton Community Stage.

Feeling those emotions too, his former partner on the court Jaylen Brown speaking at MIT, as his 7uice Foundation's Bridge program kicked off.

"I'm still trying to make sense of it, I'm still trying to process it. I'm just grateful to have an opportunity and I'm grateful for the families to allow me to come into their communities and get involved," said Jaylen Brown.

Brown says regardless of where basketball takes him, his commitment to the community here will stay.

"I want to say, there's nothing to be sad about there's a lot of opportunities that I will still be able to fulfill here and I hope they can follow me on my journey," said Brown.

While the future is uncertain with the duos apart, Tatum assured the youngest fans what matters to him.

"The best part about being on the Celtics? Honestly, I would say you guys," said Tatum.