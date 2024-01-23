Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown combined for another dynamic evening for the Celtics

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had fairly pedestrian scoring nights Sunday in Houston. But both Celtics stars were on fire Monday night in Dallas.

The Jays had their way against the Mavericks, combining for 73 points in Boston's 119-110 victory. The Celtics are nearly unbeatable when their star duo puts in that kind of work on the offensive end.

Monday was the third time this season that both Tatum and Brown have gone for 30-plus on the same night and the 29th time overall. The Celtics are now 27-2 when they both score at least 30 points.

After hitting just four of his 17 shots in Sunday night's win over the Rockets, Tatum erupted for 39 points off 11-for-21 shooting against the Mavs. Brown poured in 34 points of his own off 13-for-22 shooting, with several highlight hoops right in the face of Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Brown put Doncic in a blender in the second quarter, one of the many times he had his way against the Dallas superstar.

On the flip side, Brown also had to worry about defending Doncic, which is no easy task. Doncic still got his points, finishing with a team-high 33, but that came off an inefficient 12-for-30 from the floor. He did finish with a hefty triple-double with 18 rebounds and 13 assists, which helped keep the Mavs within striking distance until the final minutes.

But Brown completely outplayed Doncic on Monday, and Tatum had one of his best all-around games. Tatum finished with 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a pair of blocks, and he barely missed from downtown, going 9-for-13. He also scored 15 points from the charity stripe on his 19 trips to the line.

The best part of the dynamic performance was that neither Tatum or Brown turned the ball over once. That makes them the first duo in NBA history to each score 30-plus points, block a pair of shots, and not turn the ball over in the same game.

Not too bad on the second night of a back-to-back.

While Monday night showcased a lot of individual performances around the NBA -- with Joel Embiid scoring 70 points and Karl Anthony-Towns dropping 62 -- the Celtics once again showed that they have the best duo in the league.