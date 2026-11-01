Jayson Tatum's 32, Paul George's 10 4th-quarter points lead Boston Celtics to road win in Orlando

By ZAK GILBERT The Associated Press

Jayson Tatum scored 32 points - 15 of them from the free-throw line - and Paul George added 17 as the Boston Celtics won their fifth straight, 108-97 over the Orlando Magic Sunday afternoon.

Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva each scored 23 to lead the Magic (2-4), who dropped to 0-3 at home. Orlando forward Franz Wagner had 14 points and a career-high 12 assists.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum drives against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski

Boston (5-1) also got a pair of critical blocks from Neemias Queta in the final two minutes, and George's 3-pointer with 1:32 remaining gave Boston an insurmountable 11-point lead.

The Celtics built a 15-point lead by shutting out Orlando over the first four minutes of the second half. Orlando battled back on the strength of three of da Silva's five 3-pointers, using a 12-0 run to cut Boston's lead to 77-74 entering the final period.

And early in the fourth quarter, Black completed a 3-point play to tie it at 79, picking the pocket of George on an outlet pass. But on the following possession, Wagner couldn't sink a layup to give Orlando the lead.

With Paolo Banchero (high-ankle sprain) missing his fourth straight game, Boston constantly keyed on Wagner.

But every time Orlando got close, Tatum slammed the door. Boston's perennial All-Star made 15 of his 17 attempts from the free-throw line. Orlando as a team had just 19 free-throw attempts.

Tatum left late in the first quarter after the back of his head collided inadvertently with the forehead of Orlando's Jamal Cain. Bleeding, Tatum visited the locker room but returned with 6:13 left in the first half.

Queta started in place of center Mitchell Robinson, who missed the game due to rest. Luka Garza (12 points) and Baylor Scheierman (10) were in double figures for Boston, which leads the NBA in bench scoring.

Up next

Celtics: At Houston on Monday night.

Magic: Host Washington on Monday night.