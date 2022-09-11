Patriots' defense burned by Jaylen Waddle for 42-yard touchdown just ahead of halftime

MIAMI -- Week 1 went from bad to worse for the New England Patriots just ahead of halftime in Miami. With the Dolphins already up 10-0 with only 24 seconds left in the half, the Patriots' defense gave up an embarrassing long touchdown before heading into the locker room.

It's the kind of big play that the Patriots have been burned on quite a lot in recent years. With the Dolphins facing a 4th-and-7 at the New England 42, Tua Tagovailoa went to Jaylen Waddle on a crossing route, and the receiver took care of the rest.

He had a little help from the New England defense on the play. Jalen Mills was burned on Waddle's route, and safety Kyle Dugger -- who has made some of the defense's best plays so far this afternoon -- took out his own teammate when he ran into linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, who was attempting to tackle Waddle.

The Miami receiver waltzed 42 yards into the end zone to give Miami a 17-0 advantage heading into halftime. The Patriots had held Waddle in check prior to that play, but none of that matters anymore.

The secondary was having a tough enough time trying to contain Tyreek Hill, who has 77 yards off six first-half receptions. To make matters worse, safety Adrian Philips was hurt and had to leave the field on the play prior to Waddle's score.

It doesn't help that the Patriots' offense isn't doing much with the ball, either. New England was shut out in the first half only once last season, a mark they have already matched one week into the 2022 season.

The Dolphins will also get the ball to start the second half. Not much is going New England's way down in Miami.