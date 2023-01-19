Jaylen Brown upgraded to questionable for Thursday night vs. Warriors

BOSTON -- Celtics guard Jaylen Brown went through a full practice on Wednesday but wasn't sure if he'd be able to play Thursday night when Boston welcomes the Golden State Warriors to TD Garden. But a short time after testing out his groin injury, Brown was upgraded to questionable for the NBA Finals rematch.

Brown has had to miss the last three games with adductor tightness, but said that he felt good after doing a bit of everything on the practice floor Wednesday afternoon. He suffered the groin injury last Wednesday during his 41-point outburst in a win over the Pelicans.

The Celtics have won seven straight -- including all three games that Brown had to miss -- but his return would be a big boost to the best team in basketball. Brown is averaging a career-best 27.2 points per game off 49.8 percent shooting this season, which pairs well with his 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Boston lost its previous meeting with Golden State, 123-107, in San Francisco early last month. Brown led the way for the C's with 31 points in the loss.

The Celtics currently own the NBA's best record at 33-12, and are 17-5 at home this season. The Warriors come in at 22-22, and are one of the worst road teams in the league at 5-17.