Jaylen Brown practices in full, could potentially play Thursday night vs. Warriors

BOSTON -- The Celtics may be whole when they host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Jaylen Brown went through a full practice on Wednesday, and the Boston guard could potentially return for the team's Finals rematch.

"Feeling good," Brown said after hitting the floor in Brighton. "We'll see how I feel after this today. Got a good workout in, good lift, got some live action going. Got moving a little bit. See if there's any soreness but I think I'm alright, think I'm good. So I'll be looking forward to tomorrow."

It's not definite, as Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said after Wednesday's session that no decision had been made regarding Brown's status for Thursday night.

"Not sure. Still testing it out," Mazzulla said of Brown's status. He later added -- with a little prodding -- that Brown was able to do "everything" during the session.

But the guard's return to practice is a good sign that he is trending in the right direction. Brown has missed the last three games with right adductor tightness, though the Celtics won each of those contests with a road victory against the Brooklyn Nets and a pair of wins over the Hornets in Charlotte.

The Celtics didn't give a timetable on Brown's return, with Mazzulla only saying that Brown could miss "a week or so" after the guard initially suffered the groin injury during his 41-point outburst in a win over the Pelicans last Wednesday. After Thursday's game against Golden State, the Celtics head out on a three-game road trip with visits to Toronto, Orlando, and Miami.

Brown is having a career year in his seventh season, averaging 27.2 points off 49.8 percent shooting to go with 7.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. He led the Celtics with 31 points in the team's 123-107 loss to the Warriors in San Francisco last month.