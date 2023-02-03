Jaylen Brown named NBA All-Star for second time in his career

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown is heading to his second NBA All-Star Game. The Celtics' wing was named an All-Star reserve on Thursday.

Brown will now join his Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum and head coach Joe Mazzulla (along with the rest of the Boston coaching staff) at the All-Star festivities in Salt Lake City, Utah. The All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 19, with the Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest, and Dunk Contest set to take place the night before on Feb. 18.

Brown and the 13 other reserves that were announced Thursday will enter the draft pool for Team LeBron and Team Giannis, with the draft set to take place just before the All-Star Game.

The 26-year-old certainly earned his All-Star nod this season, putting up the best numbers of his career through 46 games. He's averaging a career high 27.0 points per game off a career-best 49 percent shooting, to go along with 7.1 rebounds, which (as you may have guessed) is also a career high for Brown.

He tipped off his seventh NBA season with a 35-point night in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers, his first of 15 games in which he's scored at least 30 points. Brown had 16 such games all of last season.

Brown had five of his 30-plus point games during a ridiculous run in December, when he averaged 28.4 points and 8.2 rebounds over 14 games. He also had a pair of 29-point games during that stretch.

Brown has been Boston's leading scorer on 20 occasions this season, second only to Tatum and his 32 games as the team's leader in points. Brown dropped a season-high 41 points in a win over the Pelicans, when he also pulled down a dozen rebounds. He already has eight double-doubles for the season, just three off his career mark of 11, which he set last year.

This will be Brown's second All-Star appearance, after he also made the 2021 roster as a reserve. He had an incredible 26 minutes in that game, scoring 22 points off 8-for-12 shooting (including 5-for-7 from downtown) to go with five rebounds for Team LeBron.