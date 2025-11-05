Brown scores 35 points in 26 minutes before watching Celtics coast to 136-107 win over Wizards

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

Jaylen Brown scored 35 points and the Boston Celtics shook off a double-digit first-quarter deficit to beat Washington 136-107 on Wednesday night and send the Wizards to their sixth straight loss.

Brown scored 16 points in the first quarter and had five rebounds and five assists before leaving the game with two minutes remaining in the third and Boston leading by 19 points. Neemias Queta had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Celtics, who had lost two in a row at home.

Alex Sarr scored 31 with eight rebounds and three blocked shots - his seventh straight game with at least two blocks. Washington has not beaten the Celtics in nine tries since March of 2023.

The Wizards opened a 32-20 lead in the first quarter and still led 39-30 early in the second before the Celtics scored 19 of the next 21 points to take the lead for good. Payton Pritchard scored 10 of his 18 points during the run.

The Celtics took a 10-point lead into the half, led by 22 after three and opened a 33-point gap in the fourth despite resting Brown and other starters.

Josh Minott scored a career-high 21 for Boston. The Celtics shot a season-low 41 attempts from 3-point range and made a season-high 39% from beyond the arc.

Up next

Washington visits Cleveland on Friday night.

The Celtics head to Orlando for a pair of games on Friday and Sunday.