Jaylen Brown bloodied after getting hit by James Harden, sparks Celtics run in Game 7

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown started Game 7 wearing the protective mask over his face, but ditched it after the first quarter. He may be second-guessing that decision.

Brown was smacked in the face by James Harden as the 76ers guard drove to the basket in the second quarter of Game 2, leaving the Celtics swingman with a bloody nose. Brown was on the floor for a few moments after the play, but it doesn't appear to have hurt him too much.

And that play turned out to be a huge swing in momentum for Boston. The Celtics were trailing 35-27 at the time and appeared lifeless. Harden was hit with a Flagrant 1 on the play, giving Brown two free throws and possession to Boston.

Jaylen Brown was left with a bloody nose after the shot from James Harden that was ruled a flagrant foul. pic.twitter.com/5LM0weHvlh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

With gauze in his nose, Brown knocked down both of his freebies. On the ensuing possession, Jayson Tatum found a driving Robert Williams for an easy bucket to make it a 35-31 game. Brown then picked Harden's pocket and coasted in for an easy bucket of his own, pulling the Celtics to within 35-33.

Brown has been shedding his protective mask -- which he had to wear after taking an inadvertent elbow from Jayson Tatum in February game against the 76ers -- from time to time during the playoffs.

Brown found himself in the center of another interesting play a few minutes later when he went into the Philadelphia bench to retrieve a rebound. After Brown saved the ball for Boston, Philadelphia's Georges Niang grabbed his leg to keep him from getting down the floor. Brown started yelling back at the Philly bench, and was assessed a technical foul by Scott Foster.

Niang grabs Jaylen Brown’s leg from the bench so naturally…both Niang AND Brown get technical fouls pic.twitter.com/BSR5B5imQf — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) May 14, 2023

After a review of the play, Niang was also hit with a technical. Brown's tech stood, so all that resulted in the play was Boston retaining possession.