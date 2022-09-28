Celtics reportedly looking to bring Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga back to Boston

BOSTON -- The Celtics are looking to bring back a familiar face to help interim head coach Joe Mazzulla on the Boston bench.

In the wake of Ime Udoka's season-long suspension, the Celtics are looking to revamp their coaching staff a bit. Boston has reportedly asked the L.A. Clippers for permission to speak with Jay Larranaga about a potential return to the Celtics' bench, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi.

Larranaga was an assistant in Boston for nine seasons before he left for the Clippers last offseason. A return to Boston would be a lateral move for Larranaga, but he was a major part of the Celtics' coaching staff while Brad Stevens was on the bench.

Larranaga, 47, originally interviewed for the Boston head coaching job back in 2013, before Danny Ainge hired Stevens.

Now with Stevens in the president of basketball ops. role, he's looking to bring Larranaga back to join Mazzulla's staff. A return by Larranaga would add some experience to the Boston bench, and give Mazzula someone who has a deep knowledge of Boston's roster.

At 34, Mazzulla is the youngest head coach in the NBA. Mazzulla was named Boston's interim head coach last Friday, after the team suspended Udoka for the year for violations of team policy.