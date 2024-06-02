Javier Báez's 2-run single in 10th helps Tigers beat Red Sox 8-4

BOSTON - Javier Báez's two-run single highlighted a four-run 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers beat Boston 8-4 to send the Red Sox to their first loss on a Sunday and earn a split of their four-game series.

Rafael Devers had a game-tying solo homer, RBI triple and sliding play to his left on Matt Vierling's grounder for the Red Sox, who were a major league-best 9-0 on Sundays.

Wenceel Pérez added three hits, drove in a run and scored another on a close play for the Tigers, who won for just the third time in their last 15 games against Boston.

Pinch-hitter Andy Ibáñez's RBI double against Cam Booser (0-2) moved the Tigers ahead in the 10th before Báez singled and Carson Kelly added an RBI double.

Andrew Chafin (3-1) got four outs for the win.

The Red Sox had left the bases loaded in the ninth when Connor Wong flew out to deep right

Detroit erased an early 3-0 deficit and chased Boston starter Brayan Bello to take a 4-3 lead in the seventh before Devers' drive off Alex Faedo just cleared the top of the Green Monster in deep left-center.

Bello left leading 3-2 with two runners on and one out before Pérez lined an RBI double off Justin Slaten. With the infield in, Riley Greene scored the go-ahead run when shortstop David Hamilton made a diving stop on Mark Canha's grounder.

The Red Sox had built a 3-0 edge with single runs in the first three innings against Casey Mize.

Bello was charged with four runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Enmanuel Valdez, who homered twice for his first career multihomer game in Saturday's victory, delivered an RBI single. Jarren Duran had one in the second and Devers' triple down the right-field line made it 3-0.

Mize gave up three runs, two earned, in four innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: OF Canha was back in the lineup after being a late scratch Friday with left hip soreness. He worked out Saturday and felt ready to go.

Red Sox: Placed 2B Vaughn Grissom on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring that he aggravated running out a grounder Saturday. ... INF/OF Romy Gonzalez also went on the 10-day IL because of a strained left hamstring.

FINALLY MADE IT

With two players going on the IL, the Red Sox promoted 28-year-old infielder/outfielder Jamie Westbrook from Triple-A Worcester.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2013 MLB draft by Arizona, Westbrook is now with his sixth organization and played independent ball during 2020 when minor league baseball was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He won a silver medal with the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics.

"A lot of tears," he said, standing at his locker. "It's been a long time coming. ... Today's the day I've always dreamed of. It's been really cool that I stuck it out this long."

He drew a two-out, pinch-hit walk in the ninth when the Red Sox loaded the bases.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal (7-1, 2.01 ERA) is set to start the opener of a three-game series at the Texas Rangers.

Red Sox: Off Monday before RHP Kutter Crawford (2-4, 3.29) is slated to start the opener of a two-game series in Fenway Park against Atlanta on Tuesday.