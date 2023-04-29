Jason McCourty roasts ... absolutely everybody while on stage at NFL Draft

BOSTON -- Jason McCourty had something to say. And then he had another thing. Plus a few more things.

The retired defensive back took the stage at the NFL Draft in Kansas City on Friday night and decided to attack.

He attacked Chiefs fans for the 2018 AFC Championship Game, which McCourty won with his brother as member of the Patriots en route to a Super Bowl title for New England. He attached Kansas City barbecue. He attacked the Colts, Pat McAffee, and the Jaguars.

After his roast set, McCourty finally did the job he was asked to do by reading the Titans' draft pick. But not after getting a few things off his chest.

See it for yourself:

.@gmfb's own @JasonMcCourty made sure to dish out some AFC South trash talk, Kansas City BBQ trash talk, and then made the @Titans

pick 😂 pic.twitter.com/qhZEmbQXab — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 29, 2023

The Patriots' social media team sent a message to Devin McCourty, imploring him to find a way to get his twin brother off the stage.

Get your mans 😬😂 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 29, 2023

McCourty may never get the chance to step on stage with a microphone at a draft ever again, but at least he made the most of this opportunity.