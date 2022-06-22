Jarren Duran won't be eligible to play in Toronto due to unvaccinated status

BOSTON -- For the second time this season, Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck won't be able to join his teammates in Toronto for a series against the Blue Jays. This time, outfielder Jarren Duran will be in the same boat.

Mass Live's Chris Cotillo reported Wednesday that Duran is unvaccinated, thus making him ineligible for the series in Toronto next week.

The Red Sox will be in Toronto from Monday through Wednesday next week for a three-game set against the Blue Jays, with whom they're locked in a tight race in the American League wild card race.

With Kiké Hernandez on the injured list, Duran has gotten a long stretch of big league opportunity over the past week. Duran has started six games since June 15, hitting .300 with two doubles and a triple, along with three walks while striking out just four times. He's stolen two bases without being caught and has scored five runs.

On the season -- technically his rookie season, though he did have 112 plate appearances last year -- Duran is hitting .303 with an .863 OPS in 37 plate appearances.

In Hernandez's absence, the Red Sox have been using Duran and Rob Refsnyder in a platoon situation. Hernandez -- who went on the IL on June 8 -- could be able to return in time for the series in Toronto.