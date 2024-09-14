Watch CBS News
Jane's Addiction band members get into fight at Boston show, end concert early

BOSTON - Members of the alternative band Jane's Addiction were seen fighting onstage at their show in Boston Friday night.

It happened at the band's show at Leader Bank Pavilion. Video shows lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro yelling and confronting each other in the middle of a song, shoving each other before Farrell throws a punch at Navarro. Another man then jumps between them, breaking up the fight. The concert ended early after that.

Video of the incident quickly spread around social media, with some fans speculating if the band will break up.

Jane's Addiction, known for songs like "Jane Says" and "Been Caught Stealing," is on its first tour in 15 years. Their next show is set for Sept. 15 at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut. 

WBZ-TV reached out to concert promoter Live Nation for comment bud did not hear back. The band has also not addressed the incident on social media.

