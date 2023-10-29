1 dead, 1 injured in stabbing on Ledge Street in Melrose, Massachusetts
MELROSE - One man was killed and another was injured after a double stabbing in Melrose.
It happened Friday night at a home on Ledge Street. Police said James Percent was taken to the hospital with stab wounds, where he later died. A second man, who hasn't been identified, was also stabbed and is now recovering
Police said Percent and the other man were stabbed during a domestic incident.
No arrests have been made.
