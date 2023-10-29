Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 injured in stabbing on Ledge Street in Melrose, Massachusetts

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

1 dead, 1 injured in stabbing at home in Melrose
1 dead, 1 injured in stabbing at home in Melrose 00:26

MELROSE - One man was killed and another was injured after a double stabbing in Melrose.

It happened Friday night at a home on Ledge Street. Police said James Percent was taken to the hospital with stab wounds, where he later died. A second man, who hasn't been identified, was also stabbed and is now recovering

Police said Percent and the other man were stabbed during a domestic incident.

No arrests have been made.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 29, 2023 / 12:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.