Boston police arrest James Morale in 2022 murder of Bihlal Bell in Roxbury park
BOSTON — Nearly a year after a man was shot and killed in broad daylight in a Roxbury park, police have made an arrest.
Bihlal Bell was murdered around 6 p.m. in Orchard Park back on April 11, 2022. He was just 31 years old.
On Friday, Boston Police announced they arrested 26-year-old James Morale of Boston Thursday night. He had been stopped for what they described as a "motor vehicle infraction" when officers learned there was a warrant for his arrest for the murder.
Morale is now charged with murder, unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition. There's no word yet on a motive.
He will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court.
