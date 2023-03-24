Watch CBS News
Boston police arrest James Morale in 2022 murder of Bihlal Bell in Roxbury park

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

James Morale arrested for murder of Bihlal Bell
James Morale arrested for murder of Bihlal Bell 00:16

BOSTON — Nearly a year after a man was shot and killed in broad daylight in a Roxbury park, police have made an arrest.

Bihlal Bell was murdered around 6 p.m. in Orchard Park back on April 11, 2022. He was just 31 years old.

On Friday, Boston Police announced they arrested 26-year-old James Morale of Boston Thursday night. He had been stopped for what they described as a "motor vehicle infraction" when officers learned there was a warrant for his arrest for the murder.

Morale is now charged with murder, unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition. There's no word yet on a motive.

He will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court.

March 24, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

