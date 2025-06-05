Boston shoe store closing its doors after more than 100 years in business

After more than a century pairing customers with their sole mate, George's Shoes, a beloved staple in Jamaica Plain, will close its doors for good on Saturday, June 14.

"It's really bittersweet," said Leslie Natale, who began managing the store in 1984. "I don't think there will ever be another shoe store like George's."

Passed down through generations

The family-owned shop, known for offering luxury brand shoes at a discounted price, has been passed down through three generations. Susan Baroff, the current owner, took over from her father and grandfather.

"I was kind of the steward for the last 30 years," Baroff said. "But it really is a testament to my father and mother- where it was and the level of service and quality that was there."

Once overflowing with shoes, clothes, and accessories, the now nearly empty store holds memories for customers like Pat Libby, who bought her wedding shoes there 31 years ago. "It's sad because it's always been here, and you always counted on it being here."

Baroff said the decision to close wasn't financial. "We're getting a little tired and It's just time," she said. Natale added, "Not many stores can say they've been in business for 103 years and go out on top."

It's a bittersweet ending for the store that throughout the years became a pivotal part of the community. "We always wanted it to be when you came in as a customer, you left as family," Natale said. "And I think we did a really good job doing that."