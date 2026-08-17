Man arrested in connection to pair of Jamaica Plain break-ins

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a pair of break-ins in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Michael Smith, from Hyde Park, was arrested and charged with aggravated breaking and entering in the daytime for the two incidents on Heath Street earlier this month.

Boston Police said the first break-in occurred on August 2 at around 3:50 a.m. in a third-floor apartment. A 22-year-old female student at Emerson College told officers that she woke up in the middle of the night to her cat hissing, then saw a man shine a flashlight into her room, place her cat inside, and shut the door. She said that the window was open to her fire escape. The woman then left her bedroom and saw the man standing in the bathroom.

"I was like, 'who are you?' and he lunged at me and then he was like 'Boo!' I obviously screamed and sprinted to my room and locked the door," said the woman, who wanted to remain anonymous.

Smith then allegedly fled via a fire escape. Nothing was taken from the woman's apartment, but she said that her things had been rummaged through.

The second incident happened just before 7 a.m. on August 5 when a man had entered through a bedroom window, attempted to pull a blanket off the sleeping victim before he fled through the same window.

Police had asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect following the break-ins. They did not say whether a tip led to Smith's arrest.

He is expected to be arrainged in Roxbury District Court.