Boston Police search for man accused of breaking into bedrooms in Jamaica Plain

Video obtained by WBZ-TV shows a man peering through windows moments before police said he committed his second break-in in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood in less than a week.

Boston Police released surveillance pictures of a man they said is suspected of breaking and entering two apartments on Heath Street. The first was on Sunday around 3:50 a.m. The second happened at an apartment next door on Wednesday morning at 6:50.

WBZ-TV showed the surveillance pictures released by authorities to a woman who said she was the victim of the first break-in, on Sunday.

"Oh yeah that is definitely him," the woman said. "I can tell by his face. If you look at his face, he is just so skinny and his eyes are really scary."

Suspect wanted in break-ins on Heath Street in Jamaica Plain. Boston Police

She did not want to show her face or give her name, but the 22-year-old woman said her roommate was gone at the time of the incident, but she had a friend staying over. She said she was asleep Sunday when she heard her cat hissing and saw a flashlight shining into her bedroom and then the door closed.

"I walked out, it was pitch black besides the oven light," she said. "The window escape, the fire escape was open." She turned her head to find a man standing in her bathroom.

The two stared at each other. "I was like, 'who are you?' and he lunged at me and then he was like 'Boo!' I obviously screamed and sprinted to my room and locked the door," she said.

She called police as the man left out the third-floor fire escape window he entered through. The young woman said it appeared the suspect had shuffled through some of her belongings in the apartment but didn't seem to take anything.

That was the case in the second incident on Wednesday. The victim in that incident told police the man entered his bedroom through a window while he was sleeping, started to pull a blanket off him, before the suspect fled through the same window.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man in the photos they released. You can report a tip anonymously.