Jalen Mills inactive for Patriots, Jaire Alexander inactive for Packers

Patriots 1st Down: How can Pats pull off an upset over Packers in Green Bay?

BOSTON -- Both the Patriots and Packers will be without key members of the defensive backfields on Sunday afternoon.

For the Packers, Jaire Alexander is unable to play due to a groin injury. Alexander had been listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

For the Patriots, Jalen Mills is unable to go, due to a hamstring injury. He, too, had been listed as questionable.

Additionally, the Patriots will be without Lawrence Guy on the defensive line. Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers, and second-year safety Joshuah Bledsoe round out the inactives list.

For the Packers, tackle Rasheed Walker, guard Sean Rhyan, receiver Samori Toure, and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford are all inactive, in addition to Alexander.

The absence of Mills figures to be a bigger issue for the Patriots than Alexander's absence for Green Bay, as the Patriots are tasked with slowing down Aaron Rodgers in his home stadium. Though Alexander is a Pro Bowler and a Second Team All-Pro, the Packers are going up against career backup Brian Hoyer.