Jakobi Meyers scores revenge touchdown vs. Patriots, puts Raiders on top 10-0 in 2nd quarter

BOSTON -- Jakobi Meyers caught plenty of big passes for the Patriots over his four seasons in New England. On Sunday, it didn't take the receiver long to burn his former team.

Meyers hauled in a 12-yard touchdown for the Raiders early in the second quarter against the visiting Patriots, putting Las Vegas on top 10-0 at the time. Meyers was wide open in the end zone when he caught Jimmy Garoppolo's pass, as New England corner Myles Bryant must have been expecting some help in the middle of the field.

That help wasn't there, and Meyers sent the Patriots into a double-digit hole with his fourth touchdown of the season. It's the fifth time in the first six games of the 2023 season that the Patriots have trailed by double digits in the first half.

Meyers got his break as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots in 2019, and was one of the few reliable players on the New England offense during the 2022 season. But the Patriots let him go to the Raiders on a three-year, $33 million contract in free agency, and decided to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster instead.

That move has hurt the Patriots throughout the 2023 season, and really bit them on Sunday afternoon.