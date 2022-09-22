Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger miss Patriots practice for second straight day with knee injuries

BOSTON -- The status of two key Patriots players for this week's game against the Ravens remains in question.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger both missed practice on Thursday, their second consecutive missed day of practice. Both players are dealing with knee injuries suffered last week in Pittsburgh.

While missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday is never a positive sign, the fact that both Dugger and Meyers have been physically present as participants in the stretching period open to the media for both sessions could be interpreted as them having a chance to play Sunday vs. Baltimore.

Meyers leads the Patriots in receptions (13) and receiving yards (150) this season, while Dugger has made six solo tackles and two tackles for a loss thus far.

Cornerback Jalen Mills was also added to the injury report, as a limited participant due to a hamstring issue.

On the Baltimore side, quarterback Lamar Jackson was a full participant in Thursday's practice, after he was limited on Wednesday.

The full Thursday injury report is below.

PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Kyle Dugger (knee)

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin)

DB Cody Davis (calf)

DL Davon Godchaux (back)

LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb)

CB Jalen Mills (hamstring)

DL DaMarcus Mitchell (knee)

S Adrian Phillips (ribs)

RAVENS

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Devin Duvernay (concussion)

CB Marlon Humphrey (groin)

TE Isaiah Likely (groin)

CB Marcus Peters (not injury related/rest)

WR James Proche II (groin)

T Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

DB Brandon Stephens (quad)

CB Damarion Williams (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee)

QB Lamar Jackson (right elbow)

DT Travis Jones (knee)