Jakobi Meyers' knee injury not considered serious, though status not yet determined

BOSTON -- Jakobi Meyers was a surprising absence from Patriots practice on Wednesday, as the receiver did not participate in New England's practice session due to a knee injury.

Meyers was present at the portion of practice open to the media, which was a positive sign. And a report from Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi adds more optimism for Meyers' situation.

According to the report, Meyers got his knee examined, and "tests showed nothing significant."

That being said, Meyers' playing status for this week has not yet been determined.

#Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers spent today getting his knee checked out, per me and @MikeGiardi. He was a DNP at practice. Tests showed nothing significant and his status will be determined later in the week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022

The 25-year-old Meyers has been the No. 1 target of Mac Jones this year, just as he was last season. In two games, Meyers has been targeted 19 times, making 13 receptions for 150 yards. He also has a seven-yard rush.

Meyers was on the field for 82 percent of the Patriots' snaps in Week 2, down slightly from his 88 percent snap count in Week 1. That number may have been skewed by the Patriots running three kneeldowns, though, as Meyers led all non-offensive lineman and QBs in snap counts vs. the Steelers.

The Patriots host the Ravens on Sunday for their home opener, and with Baltimore averaging 31 points per game through two weeks, they'll certainly need all hands on deck to keep up with the Ravens' offense.