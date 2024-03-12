Jacoby Brissett could be the perfect bridge quarterback for the Patriots

"The Dynasty" author Jeff Benedict says the Kraft family did not have editorial control over Patriot

FOXBORO -- The Patriots didn't make a gigantic splash in free agency on Monday, but they did build a bridge in their quarterback room by signing veteran passer Jacoby Brissett. A very sturdy bridge that has a lot of sage advice written along it.

Brissett gives the Patriots their quarterback for 2024. Come April, they'll look to find their quarterback for the next decade and beyond, whether it's with the third selection in the NFL Draft or sometime later that weekend in Detroit. Whether that QB of the future ends up being Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, or someone else, Brissett is here to help them in the present.

Will this Brissett bridge take all season to cross? Will it only last for half the season? Or will Brissett serve as a full-time mentor to the youngster? That all remains TBD and will be determined throughout training camp.

But whatever his role, Brissett is going to be an asset for the Patriots inside the locker room in 2024. With a young coaching staff and a rebuilding offense, the Patriots need leaders in their locker room. Brissett has been a leader in locker rooms going back to his high school days.

It's not the sexiest of signings and likely has some fans feeling underwhelmed. Brissett isn't going to lead the Patriots to double digit wins next season (would anyone?) and no one is going to be booking rooms in New Orleans for next February. This is going to be a lengthy rebuild for New England.

But Brissett can get the Patriots -- and their young quarterback -- moving in the right direction. Following two years of a tumultuous quarterback situation, he'll bring a calm, stabilizing voice to the room. That won't just benefit a 20-something rookie learning their way in the NFL, but everyone on the New England offense.

Brissett has handled adversity plenty of times before, from his spot starts as a rookie with the Patriots to starting for the Colts following Andrew Luck's surprise retirement. He also started 11 games for the Browns in 2022 during Deshaun Watson's suspension, going 4-7 while working under Cleveland offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who will now be his offensive coordinator in New England.

If the Patriots' goal this offseason was to overpay a quarterback in hopes of a quick fix, they would have broken the bank elsewhere. But their hope is to find the next guy in the draft, and if that next guy isn't ready to start games come September, Brissett will be there to serve as a bridge.

Brissett does not bring eye-popping stats or game-changing potential to the New England offense. But he isn't going to bring them down with a bad attitude or eyes on his own future. He'll happily lead the team on the field if that's what he's asked to do, or he'll gladly serve as a leader and a mentor to whichever young quarterback the Patriots end up drafting.

It's not going to win the Patriots a lot of games in 2024, but he could be a bridge to much better things in 2025 and beyond.