Jacob Trouba only fined $5,000 for taking baseball swing at Trent Frederic's head

By Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The realm of NHL discipline is a strange, strange place. But this one may be the strangest one yet.

The NHL's department of player safety reviewed video of Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba taking a full two-hand swing with his stick and hitting Bruins forward Trent Frederic directly in the head. The NHL's department of player safety then ... decided to issue a $5,000 fine to the Rangers' captain for the offense.

While the fine may have been the maximum allowed under the CBA in this case, many were left wondering why a two-handed baseball swing at an opponent's head would not warrant a suspension.

Watching the play, it's easy to see why:

It was Marty McSorley, only with a bigger windup.

The key difference, though, was that Frederic wasn't left injured. So Trouba was issued a fine that amounts to .06 percent of his $8 million salary.

Still, by only issuing a fine, the NHL department of player safety has set the precedent that a wild swing of a stick at an opponent's head will only bring about a slap on the wrist for the offending party.

That's wild. But again, when it comes to the NHL's disciplinary decisions, we've come to expect nothing less.

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

Michael Hurley is a digital sports producer at wbz.com. He's worked at WBZ for more than 10 years. Previously, he covered Boston sports for NESN.com.

First published on November 26, 2023 / 8:20 AM EST

